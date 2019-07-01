Santa Cruz workers and neighborhood organization members clean up the environment (Photo-report)

Santa Cruz del Sur, July 1 .- This Sunday became a day of sanitation in the neighborhoods of the town.

Workers from different sectors, among which was a representation of Radio Santa Cruz radio station and the active membership of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), were mobilized from early hours to not give any respite to the Aedes Aegypti mosquito .

Maintaining the cleanliness of the emporio cabecera is also a commitment with Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Councils of State and Ministers, who in his visit to the region on June 13 just concluded praised the beauty of the town and the decency of its people.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)