Russia rejects Cuba’s inclusion in US terrorist list

Moscow, May 22.- Russia described this Thursday the US government decision to include Cuba in its unilateral list of nations not collaborating in the fight against terrorism as absurd and unjustified.

Such a decision is more unacceptable even when it is known that Washington has not fully investigated a gun attack against the Cuban Embassy in the US, and its State Departament has not issue any response to such terror action 20 days after it happended, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajarova, said.

The diplomat highlighted Cuba’s cooperation in the fight against terrorism and recalled that the vast majority of the world is speaking out against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island for almost 60 years.

In this regard, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez denounced that the US maintains a complicit silence regarding the attack against Cuba’s mission in that country.

Last week, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez explained that despite the existence of signs about the possibility of an attack, nothing was done to prevent it. Therefore, he urged to deepen the investigation and be crystal-clear with the information.

Local media outlets point out that on the same morning of the attack against the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington, the Russian embassy issued a statement condemning such violent action, which was followed by a subsequent official statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry. (Prensa Latina)