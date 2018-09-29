Raul Castro Presides over Closing of CDR Congress in Cuba

Havana, Sep 28. -The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro, is presiding over the closing ceremony of the 9th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR).

The second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, José Ramon Machado Ventura, also participates in the closing of the three-day forum at the Convention Palace, with delegations from Venezuela, Mexico, Bolivia, Vietnam, Uruguay, among other countries.

The closing session of the Congress ratified Carlos Rafael Miranda as National Coordinator of the largest mass organization on the island, with some eight million members.

The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, announced on September 28th, 1960, in a speech in front of the former Presidential Palace (now the Revolution Museum), the birth of CDRs, an organization created to defend the emerging Revolution in each neighborhood. (Taken from Prensa Latina)