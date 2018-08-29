Preparations in Cuba for New School Year

Havana, Aug 29 .-One week before the beginning of the school year 2018-2019, preparations for guaranteeing the conditions of the educational centers continue in the 15 Cuban provinces.

Cleaning and beautification, equipment revision and classroom conditioning are part of the routine these days, for the start of the course on September 3, when it is expected that more than 1,700,000 children, adolescents and young people go back to the classes.

At the conclusion of a tour of the country, Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez praised the efforts being made, despite the existing economic limitations.

According to the official, the intense work to ensure the success of the new school year ratifies the priority given by the government to education.

In statements cited by the Television News, Velazquez also referred to the particularity of the 2018-2019 course in its first weeks, considering the popular consultation in progress from August 13 and until November 15 on a draft new Constitution.

Teachers and students over 16 will have the opportunity to contribute to the debate around the project, she said.