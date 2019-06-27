Pastors for Peace Visit Areas Affected by Tornado in Havana

Havana, Jun 27 .-Caravanistas visited areas of the Guanabacoa municipality, one of the most affected by the atmospheric phenomenon of January 27, along with Regla and Diez de Octubre.

They also met with local authorities to learn details of construction work, among others.

During the visit, U.S. activist Gloria La Riva expressed her satisfaction at finding a recovered community and confirmed her solidarity with Cuba, according to national TV.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described his meeting with members of the 30th Pastors for Peace Caravan as an act of love, peace and solidarity.

A meeting among brothers, a fact of love, peace and solidarity, he wrote on Twitter @DiazCanelB.

Diaz-Canel welcomed the caravanistas from the United States, Canada and Mexico on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Head of State expressed the gratitude of the Cubans for the solidarity work carried out by the Pastors for Peace.

For their part, the visitors expressed their willingness to continue organizing their caravans of love and friendship in support of Cuba.

The travel of the Pastors occurs in the midst of the tightening of the blockade of the administration of Donald Trump to Cuba, with the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

Recently, the Executive Director of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization IFCO-Pastors for Peace, Gail Walker, called for the continuation of the actions for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Washington against Havana. (Prensa Latina)