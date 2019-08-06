Opening of a New Hotel in Varadero Is a Success, Cuban Minister Says

Aug 6 .-Cuban Minister of Tourism, Manuel Marrero, described as the partial opening of the Melia Internacional Varadero hotel, located in the most visited seaside resort in the country, as a success.

Details are being finalized in the ‘Planta Real’ (Royal Floor area) and works on the Intercontinental cabaret are concluding, to ensure the official inauguration of the facility at the end of this month, reported the official on his Twitter account.

With a total of 946 rooms, the five-star facility has several restaurants, cafes and swimming pools. During a meeting last week to analyze the sector, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the importance of tourism for the country’s development.

At that meeting, Marrero revealed that at the end of June, Cuba had 72,965 hotel rooms, of which 2,081 were built in 2019.

By the end of the year, 4,197 new rooms are expected to be added, 97 percent of them in 26 hotels, while the remaining three percent are expansions.

In his recent address to the Cuban Parliament, Marrero announced that the island expects to attract more than 4.3 million visitors this year, out of an initial plan of about five million. In 2018, 4,732,280 tourists arrived in the country.(Prensa Latina)