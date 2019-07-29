Official duel Decreed in Cuba for Death of Tunisian President

Havana, July 29.- On occasion of the death of president of Tunisia, Béji CaÃ¯d Essebsi, the State Council of the Republic of Cuba agreed to decree an official duel until July 29, local media reports.

During the validity of the official duel (from 06:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the night of July 29), the lone star flag will be raised at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions.

The Tunisian ruler died at the age of 92 in a military hospital in Tunis, after suffering two health crises in the last 30 days.

CaÃ¯d Essebsi is considered a key figure in national politics and, more recently, in the transition process initiated in 2011, following the overthrow of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

After knowing his death, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, lamented the news and described the president as fundamental in the history and independence of Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Angola, among other countries, also lamented the death of CaÃ¯d Essebsi. (Prensa Latina)