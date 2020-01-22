National theater festival starts in central Cuba

Santa Clara, Cuba, Jan 22.- The 28th edition of the National Mejunje Theater Festival started here on Tuesday with the participation of around 30 groups of the most representative of the Cuban scene.

With headquarters in the Cultural Center Mejunje, of this capital city of Villa Clara province, the event will run until January 29 and begins with the version of the play ‘The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant,’ by the group Teatro Estudio de La Havana.

At the event, theatrical groups from 10 Cuban provinces and the host territory will present, among other casts, the Escambray Theater Group, La Rosa Theater, the Guiñol de Remedios and Santa Clara groups, and the Mejunje theater company.

The prominent Cuban playwright Ramon Silverio, director and founder of Mejunje for over 35 years, told Prensa Latina today that the event will be dedicated to the Armando Morales National Theater Award and the founder of the Dripy Margot Alvarez Theater.

Silverio, who serves as the main organizer, reported that there will also be prominent exponents of Cuban theater such as El Portazo group with the play ‘Todos los hombres son iguales’ (All men are just the same); Teatro Buen Dia group with ‘En privado con la reina’ (In Private with the Queen); Salamandra Group with ‘La reunion’ (The meeting), and the Teatro del Viento group with ‘No tengo saldo’ (I have no money on the phone). (Prensa Latina)