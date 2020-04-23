More than 3,400 people under epidemiological surveillance in Cuba

Havana, Apr 23.- The national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán reported that 3,425 people are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance.

Another 5,497 people are monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care, Durán said.

Of the 1,189 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Cuba, 790 have stable clinical evolution, said Durán.

The source said that 52 new cases were confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and two people died the previous day for a total of 40 deaths in the country.

As of April 21, 182 countries with Covid-19 cases are reported, with two million 431 thousand 890 confirmed cases and 169 thousand 859 deaths for a fatality of 6.98 percent.

In the Americas region, 934 thousand 355 cases are reported, 38.4 percent of the total reported in the world, with 49 thousand 605 deaths. (Prensa Latina)