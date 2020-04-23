news 

More than 3,400 people under epidemiological surveillance in Cuba

Redacción Digital ,
14
Havana, Apr 23.- The national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán reported that 3,425 people are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance.

 

Another 5,497 people are monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care, Durán said.

Of the 1,189 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Cuba, 790 have stable clinical evolution, said Durán.

The source said that 52 new cases were confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and two people died the previous day for a total of 40 deaths in the country.

As of April 21, 182 countries with Covid-19 cases are reported, with two million 431 thousand 890 confirmed cases and 169 thousand 859 deaths for a fatality of 6.98 percent.

In the Americas region, 934 thousand 355 cases are reported, 38.4 percent of the total reported in the world, with 49 thousand 605 deaths. (Prensa Latina)

You May Also Like

Chavez Boosts Educational Process in Venezuela

Comments Off on Chavez Boosts Educational Process in Venezuela

Museum in Important Archaeological Site in Cuba

Comments Off on Museum in Important Archaeological Site in Cuba

Women Live Longer Thanks to their Genes

Comments Off on Women Live Longer Thanks to their Genes