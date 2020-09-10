Meliá highlights Cuban beaches among the best in the world

Havana, Sep 10.- The Meliá International Hotels company has highlighted the beaches of Varadero and Paraiso (Cayo Largo del Sur) among the best in the world based on criteria from the TripAdvisor website.

Francisco Camps, commercial director of Melia Cuba, tweeted these resorts appear in TripAdvisor’s preference lists for 2020, which has attracted the attention of both professionals in the travel sector and vacationers.

The Spanish executive acknowledged that such ranking is a recognition of Cuba as one of the most beautiful and safe tourist destinations worldwide.

A group of important Cuban hotels operated by the Meliá International group were reopened for national vacationers last July, following health protocols established to face Covid-19, as pointed out by the chain.

Canadian vacation flights to the island began recently, in particular to the keys in the northern-central part of Cuba, especially Cayo Coco, where Meliá operates a number of hotels.

CEO of Meliá Hotels Gabriel Escarrer highlighted that Cuba is an important destination for tourist recovery, adding that Cuba stands out as a destination for recovery, as its island status offers it more possibilities for epidemiological control.

Meliá is the Spanish hotel chain with the largest presence in Cuba, operating 39 establishments throughout the country. (Prensa Latina)