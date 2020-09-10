Meliá highlights Cuban beaches among the best in the world
The Spanish executive acknowledged that such ranking is a recognition of Cuba as one of the most beautiful and safe tourist destinations worldwide.
A group of important Cuban hotels operated by the Meliá International group were reopened for national vacationers last July, following health protocols established to face Covid-19, as pointed out by the chain.
Canadian vacation flights to the island began recently, in particular to the keys in the northern-central part of Cuba, especially Cayo Coco, where Meliá operates a number of hotels.
CEO of Meliá Hotels Gabriel Escarrer highlighted that Cuba is an important destination for tourist recovery, adding that Cuba stands out as a destination for recovery, as its island status offers it more possibilities for epidemiological control.
Meliá is the Spanish hotel chain with the largest presence in Cuba, operating 39 establishments throughout the country. (Prensa Latina)