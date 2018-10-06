Int’l Film Festival in Gibara, Cuba, Calls for 2019 Edition

Havana, Oct 6.- The International Film Festival in Gibara, in eastern Cuba, open Friday the call for the 15th edition of this event presided over by actor Jorge Perugorria, protagonist of the classic film ”Fresa y chocolate” (Strawberry and Chocolate).

Organizers of the festival, to be held in the summer of 2019, have called on all film and audiovisual directors to present their works in the different competitive and parallel sections.

Following this call, audiovisual works in native language can be presented, with subtitles in Spanish language whose term covers from 2017 to date.

Some of the categories are fiction feature film, documentary short film, unpublished screenplays and cinema under construction (fiction and documentary films).

In this last section, the Humberto Solas Prize will be given to the work that most honors the principles of Solas’ Poor Cinema Manifesto, defended by the renowned filmmaker and director of important Cuban films such as Lucia (1968), Cecilia (1981) and ‘Un hombre de exito’ (A Successful Man) (1986).

Relevant national and international figures within cinema and culture will be part of the jury that will give a Lucia Award -inspired by the iconic Solas film- in each winning category.

The Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Film Institute, the government in Holguin province and Gibara authorities launched this call, whose deadline for submissions is in March. (Prensa Latina)