Hotel Nacional seeks Cocktail ‘Havana 500’, for City’s Five Centuries

Havana, May 5 .-With the participation of nine bartenders, the Hotel Nacional held the second competition in search of selecting cocktail ”Havana 500”, to celebrate the five centuries of the Cuban capital on November 16.

Mango Habana, Sunset, Isla Bonita, Maravillas and Sandia Sparkling were some of the suggestive drinks presented by the young contestants.

This is the second competition, of four, to choose a cocktail that will take the name of Havana 500, as part of the activities to celebrate half a millennium of the city, explained to Prensa Latina the head of Bars and Canteens of the institution, Juan Alberto Isassi.

He explained that once chosen the winning drink will be included in the menu of the hotel bars.

I chose the name of ‘Wonders’ because our city was declared in 2016 one of the Wonder Cities of the World and one year after 2017, Capital of the World Cocktail, said Yazmín Merlo, one of the contestants.

For his part, Jorge Figueredo, commercial manager of the Spanish firm Freixenet in Cuba, stressed the importance of sponsoring an event like this.

Freixenet has been on the island for 35 years and we are promoting the use of cava as an important component of national cocktails, he said. The competition is a prelude to the 39th International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2019, which will open its doors next Monday in this city.

As part of the celebrations for the 500 years of this metropolis, a wide and varied program of celebrations is developed.

With an extension of 732 square kilometers, Havana is the capital of the country, and is divided into 15 municipalities, of which nine are totally urban.(Prensa Latina)