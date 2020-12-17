Honduras welcomes Cuban medical brigade in Zone Zero(+Foto)
The brigade’s final destination will be Urraco Pueblo, south of the municipality of El Progreso, which is part of Zone Zero, the neediest area for assistance after the ravages of the floods caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.
Delgado set out that on Tuesday, a cargo plane from Havana carrying a field hospital and tents arrived at the airport of La Ceiba (north), where the brigade will stay for 30 days on Honduran territory.
The airplane that moved the hospital also brought the necessary resources for their food and a small reserve of medicines, the diplomat explained.
Members of the Honduras-Cuba Friendship Association filled the outer areas of Toncontin and gave a warm welcome to Cuba’s medical staff and international collaborators. (Prensa Latina)