High school students graduate in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, Jun 15.- Ninth grade students of the Camilo Cienfuegos Basic Secondary School of Santa Cruz del Sur received their certificate of completed studies on Friday, June 14, when they honored the significant date of the birthdays of Maceo and Che.

During the day, the eight students who chose pedagogical careers were recognized and the message given by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel during his visit to the school was made public, where he expressed that they would be continuity.

Also five students who throughout these three courses obtained satisfactory results in academic, sports and cultural activities were recognized as outstanding.

Leidy Laura Fuentes Sosa was chosen as the most integral and in her charge was reading the statement of farewell to her teachers and colleagues, words that also thrilled everyone present.

In homage to the birth of two great heroes of history, the graduation ceremony of the ninth grade students and their farewell to the high school were held at the Camilo Cienfuegos Basic Secondary School in the town of Santa Cruz del Sur.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)