Havana Holds Scientific Event on Economic Studies

Havana, Dec 19 .- The annual scientific event of the National Institute of Economic Research (INIE) is taking place in Havana Tuesday and Wednesday at the Melia Cohiba Hotel with the aim of examining the perspectives of the Cuban economy.

According to information disseminated by INIE, the keynote speeches will deal, among other issues, with the challenges of the process of decentralization and territorial development in Cuba, the prospective as a planning tool, food security in the world and the cooperation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) with Cuba on its path towards sustainable industrial development.

Participants in the panels will discuss issues related to the development of tourism, food security and the development of the domestic industry.

INIE was founded on November 30, 1976 by agreement of the Council of Ministers and its main objective is to contribute to the development of planning through the systematic study of economic and social problems.

As posted on its Facebook profile, starting in 2011, the institution began a new stage of work focused on conducting research that contributes to the implementation of the economic and social guidelines, approved by the 6th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party.