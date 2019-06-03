Habanos S.A. Shows Outstanding Results in 2018

Havana, Jun 3 .- The co-president of Habanos S.A. Inocente Nuñez described as excellent the results of this company in 2018 and in the first five months of 2019 for its sales and product quality.

We closed a magnificent year, with a growth of seven percent, our product has a high prestige and international demand, which makes it the Cuban ambassador par excellence, said Nuñez in dialogue with Prensa Latina.

The executive insisted on the need to increase production, maintain quality indexes, profits and sales.

Likewise, it rejected ‘in an energetic manner the interferenceist Helms-Burton Law,’ by means of which the United States intends to destroy the Cuban Revolution.

Recently, Washington activated Title III of that law, which allows U.S. nationals to sue before the justice system of that country persons and entities, including those from third countries, who invest in Cuban territory in properties nationalized after the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.

For his part, Luis Sanchez-Harguindey Pardo De Vera, also co-chairman of the company, stated that the company has ‘an enormous present and a great future’.

Meanwhile, Miguel Pineda, the company’s union leader, stressed that Cuban tobacco is the best in the world because of its quality, the land where it is planted and the experience of those who produce it.

In this sense, he highlighted the dedicatiois and commitment of the workers of Habanos S.A. to raise and improve production.

During this day, the firm received the flag that accredits them as a National Vanguard collective, a distinction granted by the central trade union for its achievements.(Prensa Latina)