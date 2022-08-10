Puerto Rican movement expresses consternation due to fire in Cuba

MINH presidents Julio A. Muriente and Angel Rodriguez-Leon wrote, “our solidarity feelings are at this terrible hour at the side of the brotherly Cuban people, the Party and the Government.”

They also recognized the value that several governments’ decision has, including that of the United States, to offer help to face this crisis, after a lightning struck on Friday evening, August 5, one of the crude oil storage tanks, which claimed the life of one person so far, while 14 people are still reported as missing.

The Puerto Rican leaders acknowledged that, although with pain and suffering, this heartbreaking crisis will be overcome, “because if any people in the world deserves and has earned the right to be happy, it is the Cuban people.”

(Taken from Prensa Latina)