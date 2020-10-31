Habanos S.A. celebrates 20 years in China

Beijing, Oct 31.- International company Habanos S.A. celebrated 20 years of successful operations in China and a continuous expansion within one of its global markets and the main one in Asia.

Habanos S.A. representative Omar Leon told Prensa Latina that the last two decades have been of hard work, because at first, this country has no idea about the culture of cigars and the different brands.

Leon highlighted the role played by Casas de Habano and other stores with the categories Habanos Specialist, Habanos Point, Cohiba Atmosphere, among others, which help to reach more customers by providing quality services in line with the image they spread.

Official data state that sales of Cuban cigars grew 12% in mainland China in 2019, with marketing sites in more than 20 districts.

Habanos S.A. was founded in 1994 as a joint venture between Tabacuba and British group Imperial Tobacco. It currently sells in more than 160 countries and generated revenues for US$537 million in 2018. (Prensa Latina)