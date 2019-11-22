Film The Odissey of the Jerks, will open Havana Film Fest

Havana, Nov 22.- Argentine feature film, ‘La odisea de los giles’, (The Odissey of the Jerks) directed by Sebastián Borensztein, will open the 41st edition of the New Latin American Film Festival, next December 5 its president Iván Giroud declared in this capital.

Highlights include the renowned actors Ricardo (father) and Chino Darín (son), who will attend the opening gala as Giroud confirmed.

So far the Argentine candidate for the Academy Awards is the most watched film in the South American country, with more than one million tickets sold, surpassing El Ángel, presented in the previous edition of the event.

The original script is an adaptation of Eduardo Sacheri’s Night of Usina, known for his novel The Question of His Eyes, on which the Oscar-winning film was based in 2009 The Secret of His Eyes.

For the first time in history, the festival will have the presence on the opening stage of the National Ballet of Cuba, to honor Cuba’s prima Ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, who died on October 17.

The event this year is dedicated to the centennial of Santiago Álvarez and the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), will take place on December 5 at the Karl Marx Theater.

More than 300 films make up the selection from 37 countries, among which 210 belong to nations of the American continent, led by Argentina and Brazil. (Latin Press)