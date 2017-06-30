Federation of Cuban Women mid-level leaders exchange experiences with students

Santa Cruz del Sur, Jun 19.- Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) mid-level leaders exchanged experiences with some students from Camilo Cienfuegos Secondary school. It took place recently in the offices of the female organization here.

During the meeting they talked about life and work of Vilma Espín, who died a decade ago. As a part of the conversation they treated the importance to exercise the organization in Cuba.

At the end, students from seventh and eighth grades commented about the way they can contribute to develop the work of the FMC in our municipality.