FARC thanks Cuba for its support to Peace Agreement

Bogota, jul 12.- Colombian Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) party thanked Cuba for its support and position as guarantor for the implementation of the Peace Agreement signed in Havana in 2016.

This agreement reached in 2016 in Havana, Cuba, after four years of talks between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army and the government of Juan Manuel Santos, put an end to the oldest armed conflict in Latin America.

As a result of the Final Agreement, the FARC party emerged, it is denouncing today that the current government of Ivan Duque is shattering what was achieved due to the growing number of muerders of former combatants, social leaders and indigenous people, among other breaches.

At a press conference last Thursday, Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra stressed that Cuba decided to maintain for the time being its status as guarantor of the peace agreements between the government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

The decision responds to multiple requests in that country and from the international community about the convenience of continuing to play the role of guarantor of the peace processes in Colombia, he said.

Cuba has always acted with impartiality, transparency, discretion and at the request of both parties, with the aim of helping the shared desire for comprehensive peace in Colombia, he added. (Prensa Latina)