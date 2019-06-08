Experts from Brazil, Guatemala, Cuba to Research Neuroimmunology

Havana, June 8 .- Specialists from Brazil, Guatemala and Cuba will meet here from June 11 to 14 to discuss new alternatives in the treatment of demyelinating diseases during the First Cuban School of Neuroimmunology, a press release reported here.

Novel therapeutic tools, immunomodulators and biotechnology in the treatment of various ailments will be addressed by professors, experts in neuroimmunology, neuroinflammation, neuroplasticity and neuroimmunomodulation, at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples, in this capital.

Under the auspices of the Neuroscience Society of Cuba and the International Organization for Brain Research, the First Cuban School of Neuroimmunology, ECNI 2019, includes in its scientific program current aspects of the cerebrospinal fluid in multiple sclerosis.

The neurotrophic factors in autism and astrocytes as integrating elements of the neuroinflammatory response will also be discussed.

The neurobiological bases of early stimulation in neurodevelopment, as well as neuroethics and transposthumanism in neurosciences, will be issues emerging from ECNI 2019, which will close with a practical theoretical activity in Neuroimmunology units. (Prensa Latina)