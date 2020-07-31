Diaz-Canel says Cuban doctors brought hope to several countries

Havana, Jul 31.- Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel assured that Cuban healthcare professionals brought a light of hope, affection and solidarity to several countries in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Cuban doctors and nurses greatly contributed to all those stories of life and solidarity that we have been living in such complex times,’ Diaz-Canel said in a meeting with members of the Henry Reeve contingent (specialized in disaster situations and major epidemics) who recently returned from Turin (Italy) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

‘You also gave a lot in the missions that you have successfully completed,’ added the head of State, making reference to healthcare collaborators, at the meeting at La Pradera healthcare center in western Havana, also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Health Minister Jose Angel Portal.

The president congratulated the 38 members of the medical brigade in Turin, considering that they went to one of the most complex scenarios in Italy.

What they did there, he continued, has been recognized by the people of Turin, by the Italian people and, in particular, by Italy’s authorities.

Diaz-Canel recalled the lighting of the Mole Antonelliana building (one of the most emblematic of Italy) with the words ‘Gracias Cuba,’ which he described as a beautiful and precious gesture.

Meanwhile, when referring to the medical brigade that worked in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, he said that they were received with great affection. (Prensa Latina)