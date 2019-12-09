Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s relations with the Caribbean

Havana, Dec 9.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday highlighted the sovereign and dignified policy of the Caribbean nations with respect to Cuba, on the 47th anniversary of those ties.

Today, December 8, we celebrate 47 years of Cuba-CARICOM relations. The small Caribbean nations, with their sovereign and dignified policy, were pioneers in establishing relations with Cuba when the empire demanded isolating us, the president posted on Twitter.

Since the time that four Caribbean nations (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago) achieved independence in 1972, those countries established diplomatic ties with Cuba. Since then, Cuba’s unity and solidarity with its neighbors have been in continuous development.

That historic decision was fundamental in the fight to break the diplomatic blockade imposed by the United States with the objective of isolating Cuba. (Prensa Latina)