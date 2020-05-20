Diaz-Canel acknowledges sciences contributions to fight Covid-19
At the Cuban Neuroscience Center, Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated them for the impact of several products such as CIGB 258 and an antibody that allows the survival of critically ill and seriously ill patients, local television aired.
Diaz-Canel said the validity of what is being discussed weekly with scientists and the group of experts has been proved in the last days. He was referring to the fact that there have been no deaths for six consecutive days in Cuba. The Cuban president also highlighted the reduced number of patients in critical and severe conditions, as well as the improvement of some who were in such condition. This is the result of applied clinical trials and research, he said.
Diaz-Canel urged to continue working on vaccine projects so as to prevent the new coronavirus disease, about which he was explained in details. (Prensa Latina)