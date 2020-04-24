Cuba’s solidarity in times of Covid-19, despite US blockade

Havana, Apr 24.- Activists, trade union centers and friendship associations with Cuba highlighted the country’s solidarity in helping other nations to fight Covid-19, and also condemned the economic, commercial and financial US blockade against the Caribbean country.

The emergency caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus has shown the entire world the heroic aspect of Cuba’s health system, said the US activist Medea Benjamin in an article published on Jacobin magazine.

According to her, she worked with Cuban doctors in poor and remote towns in Africa in 1970, and they did it ‘purely to help people in need.’

They called it internationalism and they said it was their revolutionary duty to pay their debt to society, added Benjamin, who praised Cuba´s public health system and its commitment to international solidarity.

She stressed that this is even more remarkable after having faced a brutal blockade and sanctions by the United States for 60 years.

From Italy, unionized workers also praised the work of Cuban medical brigades in different territories such as Lombardy and Piedmont, Ulises Guilarte, secretary-general of the Central of Workers of the Caribbean country, told Prensa Latina.