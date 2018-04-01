Cuban Wetland Will Show Nature and History in Turnat-2019

Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, Apr 1st .-The 12th Edition of Nature Tourism Event (Turnat-2019) will show the natural and historical richness of this south / western Cuban wetland, the largest in the Caribbean, assured Cecilio Larena, commercial specialist of the local tourism company.

Larena confirmed to Prensa Latina that the international meeting will be held from September 24 to 28 next year in that area, declared a Biosphere Reserve in 2000 and a Ramsar Site a year later, and that it houses the best conserved wetland in the insular Caribbean.

This territory has an area of approximately 10,500 square kilometers, and is located in the south of the province of Matanzas, about 180 kilometers southeast of Havana, and stands out for its exceptional richness of wildlife.

This statement supports over 900 varieties of vegetables, 160 of birds, including three endemics: the Zapata rail, the Zapata wren and sparrow (Torreornis inexpectata), and numerous species of mammals, fish, amphibians and reptiles such as the Cuban crocodile.

‘Outstanding in our tourism proposals are the observation of birds, particularly during the period from November to April, and diving that can be practiced all year around in coastal areas and in flooded caves,’ Larena explained.

For Turnat, the biennial meeting on nature tourism most important in Cuba, which we host for the second time, we designed two excursion proposals about the local history and the production of charcoal, typical of the swamp economy, Larena indicated. (Prensa Latina)