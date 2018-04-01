Cuban Wetland Will Show Nature and History in Turnat-2019
This territory has an area of approximately 10,500 square kilometers, and is located in the south of the province of Matanzas, about 180 kilometers southeast of Havana, and stands out for its exceptional richness of wildlife.
This statement supports over 900 varieties of vegetables, 160 of birds, including three endemics: the Zapata rail, the Zapata wren and sparrow (Torreornis inexpectata), and numerous species of mammals, fish, amphibians and reptiles such as the Cuban crocodile.
‘Outstanding in our tourism proposals are the observation of birds, particularly during the period from November to April, and diving that can be practiced all year around in coastal areas and in flooded caves,’ Larena explained.
For Turnat, the biennial meeting on nature tourism most important in Cuba, which we host for the second time, we designed two excursion proposals about the local history and the production of charcoal, typical of the swamp economy, Larena indicated. (Prensa Latina)