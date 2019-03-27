Cuban Tobacco Industry Launches New Vitola

Havana, Mar 27.- The Cuban tobacco industry proposed to the international market the new cigar vitola named Vegueros Centrofinos, qualified by experts as of thick caliber.

A report from the international corporation Habanos S.A., from Tuesday adds this type of cigar is part of the usual portfolio of the brand (Vegueros).

The Vegueros brand was born to pay tribute to all the Cuban farmers who, from generation to generation, grow tobacco in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, according to the article.

The message insists that such a brand is made at the Francisco Donatien factory in Pinar del Rio.

Vegueros as a brand was totally renewed incorporating new formats within its portfolio.

Vegueros Centrofinos is an attractive option for those who are looking for a Cuban cigar with a medium to strong flavor, accessible and renewed, Habanos S.A said.

In the coming weeks, this novelty will reach all points of sale around the world.