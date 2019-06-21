Cuban, Spainish Universities Reaffirm Collaboration Agreements

Guantanamo, Cuba, Jun 21 .-The University of Guantanamo (UG) and the University of Seville, Spain, updated their collaboration agreement, according to the Director of International Relations of the Cuban university.

Idalmis Ortiz told Prensa Latina that on Thursday morning the rector of the UG, Alberto Turro, visited this institution, located in the autonomous community of Andalusia, in the south of that European nation.

During the meeting, the authorities of both centers consolidated the agreement signed in 2003, referring to collaboration on scholarships for doctoral programs, academic mobility, participation in scientific projects and others, according to the source.

Ortiz explained that this visit is part of the extensive program that Turro is carrying out in Spain, who has been in that nation since June 17 along with 13 other directors of the Cuban universities that attended the 14th Meeting of Cuban and Spanish Rectors, which was held at the University of Cantabria, Santander.

In that conclave the UG and other institutions of Cuba signed agreements of collaboration with several Spanish centers, said the official to PL.

According to the official account of the Ministry of Higher Education of Cuba, this meeting will broaden the cooperation ties between both countries and will facilitate the internationalization of scientific results and innovation.(Prensa Latina)