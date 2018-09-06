Cuban Resident in US Satisfied with Commenting on Draft Constitution

Washington, Sep 6 .-Damian Diaz, a Cuban resident in the US city of Miami, Florida, described as very significant the opportunity that people like him have to suggest their criteria on the new Draft Constitution of his country.

Those who live in other nations do not stop being Cuban and having this possibility to express our opinions is a clear sign of the confidence and recognition of our emigration, Diaz told Prensa Latina.

He noted that the Draft Constitution covers Cuban society, and echoed the statement that Cuba is a socialist, democratic, independent and sovereign State of law, organized under the premise expressed by National Hero Jose Marti (1853-1895), ‘with all and for everybody’s wellbeing’.

That way, the foundations for the continuity of our nation are laid, said Diaz, who is also the president of Alianza Martiana, which groups several organizations of Cuban émigrés in Miami

Diaz assured that the Draft Constitution is in tune with Cuba’s reality and reflects the thought of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016), regarding changing everything that has to be changed.

On the other hand, Diaz noted the importance that the new Constitution will prioritize foreign investment by Cubans living abroad and will define a single currency. On July 22, the People’s Power National Assembly approved the Draft Constitution, which will be submitted to popular consultation until November 15, as part of a process that started on August 13.

For overseas Cubans, the opportunity to express their opinions on the document began on August 31, after the necessary technical conditions were created.

They can comment on the Draft Constitution on a section on the website Nation and Emigration of the Cuban Foreign Ministry (http://www.nacionyemigracion.cu).

Cuban residents abroad have the opportunity to contribute to the development of a socialist and democratic society, led by premises like humanism and solidarity, according to Ernesto Soberon, director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad at the Foreign Ministry.

Of an estimate of 1.4 million Cubans who live in some 120 countries, only a minority favors the destruction of the Revolution and the return to capitalism as established before 1959, Soberon told reporters in Havana in early August.