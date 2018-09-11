news 

Cuban President Receives Credentials From New Ambassadors

Redacción Digital , , , , , , , , ,
12
Havana, Sep 11 .-The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, received credentials from the new ambassadors of Chile, Argentina, France, Belgium, Malaysia and New Zealand.

 

In a solemn ceremony, the diplomats presented to the Head of State the documents accrediting them as representatives of their respective countries in Cuba.

At the end of each ceremony, the ambassadors laid a floral offering in front of the Monument to Jose Marti, at the Revolution Square, according to a note published here. (Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Girón was also a victory for the people from Santa Cruz del Sur

Comentarios desactivados en Girón was also a victory for the people from Santa Cruz del Sur

World Population Nearing 7bn

Comentarios desactivados en World Population Nearing 7bn

Vietnamese Leader Highlights Fidel Castro’s Legacy in Cuba

Redacción Digital Comentarios desactivados en Vietnamese Leader Highlights Fidel Castro’s Legacy in Cuba