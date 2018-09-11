Cuban President Receives Credentials From New Ambassadors

Havana, Sep 11 .-The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, received credentials from the new ambassadors of Chile, Argentina, France, Belgium, Malaysia and New Zealand.

In a solemn ceremony, the diplomats presented to the Head of State the documents accrediting them as representatives of their respective countries in Cuba.

At the end of each ceremony, the ambassadors laid a floral offering in front of the Monument to Jose Marti, at the Revolution Square, according to a note published here. (Prensa Latina)