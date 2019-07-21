Cuban Parapan Athletes Ready for Lima-2019
The Olympic champion in the Rio 2016 Paralympics was escorted by other pillars of the Cuban delegation, which will participate in 10 of the 16 sports summoned, such as the discus Leonardo Diaz and the shooter Yenigladys Suarez.
In a separate interview with Prensa Latina, Perez said that although he is still awaiting a medical classification test to define his participation in the Peruvian competition, he will know how to assume the challenge he has with the Cuban Paralympic movement.
Brazil has been the great dominator so far, with more than a thousand awards, including 445 gold, 311 silver and 270 bronze.
The historical podium is followed by Mexico (347-318-257) and United States (162-177-139), while Cuba appears in sixth place at the rate of 94 championships, 71 subtitles and 43 third places. (Prensa Latina)