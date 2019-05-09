Cuban Organizations Pay Tribute to the US Tourist Agency Marazul

Havana, May 9 .-The Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) and the Amistur agency paid tribute to the US tourist agency Marazul, which have fulfilled 40 years of experience in the management of tourist trips to Cuba.

In the ceremony, the President of ICAP, Fernando Gonzalez, thanked the solidarity work of such agency and stressed its commitment to foster Cuba as a destination despite constant obstacles arising from US hostile policies against the country.

‘Its relationship with Cuba goes beyond trade links because it also supports important projects aimed at spreading the Cuban truth in the United States’, Gonzalez stressed at the event, held at the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fairground as part of the 39th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FIT 2019).

General Manager of Amistur, Yohanka Rodriguez, and the Presidents of Marazul, Mayra Alonso and Marisol Rodriguez, expressed their willingness to continue working in bridging the gap between the two peoples.