news 

Cuban medical missions depart for various countries to treat Covid-19

Redacción Digital , , ,
9

Havana, Mar 21.- Cuba has announced the departure of medical brigades to deal with the propagation of Covid-19 in several countries that requested cooperation.

Contingents that will provide support in Suriname and Grenada were sent off on Friday, as per a Tweet by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca.

He also announced that a medical brigade will fly to Italy to adress the situation in the region of Lombardy, which has been severely affected by the disease.

Malmierca pointed out that Cuban personnel are already working to the same end in Venezuela and Nicaragua, whose governments also sent requests for aid. (Prensa Latina)

You May Also Like

Cuba’s advances in education highlighted in Djibouti

Redacción Digital Comments Off on Cuba’s advances in education highlighted in Djibouti

Over 500 Paraguayan Youths Study in Cuba

Comments Off on Over 500 Paraguayan Youths Study in Cuba

Cuba Enhancing E-Commerce

Comments Off on Cuba Enhancing E-Commerce