Cuban historian Eusebio Leal awarded by Spain

Madrid, Nov 1st.- Spain on Thursday awarded the Historian of the City of Havana, Eusebio Leal, the Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III, the highest of the civil orders of this country.

Just 11 days after the state trip that Philip VI and Letizia will make to Cuba, the Council of Ministers approved today a royal decree conferring on Leal the aforementioned distinction, one of the oldest in the world.

The degree of Grand Cross awarded to the historian of the Cuban capital is the second most important, just behind the Collar of the order.

Leal Spengler (1942) already has other Spanish decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel the Catholic, awarded by the Government in 2017.

Instituted by Ferdinand VII in 1815, the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel the Catholic is one of the main distinctions awarded by Spain.

It recognizes ‘those extraordinary behaviors of a civil nature, carried out by Spanish and foreign persons,’ which result in the benefit of this nation or contribute to favoring its relations of friendship and cooperation with the rest of the international community. (Prensa Latina)