Cuban FM highlights women’s role in the country’s development

Havana, Cuba, July 15.-Cuban women are active players in the social process, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said Tuesday during the annual debate on women’s rights.

Women in the country enjoy economic, physical and decision-making autonomy, Rodriguez Parrilla tweeted.

They also represent 53.22 percent of parliament and make up 68.2 percent of Cuba’s technicians and professionals, the diplomat added; achievements that have been made since the triumph of the Revolution.

During the event, Cuba presents its achievements in the protection and promotion of women’s rights.

This initiative is scheduled to take place during the 44th session of the Human Rights Council, which is being held from June 30 to July 17 this year.

According to a document published by the Human Rights Council on its official website, representatives from countries such as Burundi, Myanmar and the Syrian Arab Republic are expected to speak online for the agenda. (ACN)