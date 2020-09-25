Cuban discus thrower trains for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Camagüey, Cuba, Sep 25.- Denia Caballero, one of the favorite discus throwers to win the gold medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is currently training in this city, ‘because the world does not stop,’ she told Prensa Latina.

Cuban athletics made the decision to train in Camagüey given the epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘so it´s been a good decision that at first shocked me because I´m far away from my family, but I cannot lose my fitness,’ she said.

The 2015 Beijing world champion was able to once again win the gold medal in Doha, a competition that helped her regain feelings after not winning any medal in the Pan-American Games, in Lima.

‘It has been a very hard and long year, full of good and bad feelings, obstacles and drawbacks, but each person has known how to overcome,’ she wrote on Facebook. (Prensa Latina)