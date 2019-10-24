Cuban baseball players become champions in Japan

Tokyo, Oct 24.- Cuban players Alfredo Despaigne, Yurisbel Gracial and Livan Moinelo became champions here with the Softbank Hawks team of Japan’s Professional Baseball League.

The Softbank beat the Yomiuri Giants 4-3 in the Tokyo Dome, closing the final series 4-0, in which Glacial scored two hits, including a homerun, three batted-in runs and a strike-out, in four times at bat. For his part, Despaigne batted 4-1, while left-handed pitcher Moinelo allowed one hit, with no runs in 1.1 innings.

Another Cuban player, Alexander Guerrero (Yomiuri Giants) batted one hit in four times at bat.

That way, the Softbank Hawks won their third consecutive championship. (Prensa Latina)