Cuban Authorities Investigate Crash of Mexican Plane in Havana

Havana, May 19 .-The president of the Cuban Aviation Corporation, Roberto Peña, said here that an investigation is already underway about the fatal accident of a Mexican commercial plane near Jose Marti International Airport that left 111 people dead and 3 critically wounded.

A Boeing 737-200 of Damojh airline chartered by Cubana de Aviacion for a domestic flight Havana-Holguin (eastern Cuba) crashed immediately after takeoff from Jose Marti international Airport. President Miguel Diaz-Canel came to the site of the crash where he instructed a full investigation on the cause of the accident and conveyed sympathy for the families of the victims.

We will keep the public opinion informed once the entire investigation process has been completed, Peña told national television on Friday night.

On the flight DMJ 0972 with foreign crew there were 104 passengers on board and nine crew members. The plane crashed on a plantation field between the airport and the town of Santiago de las Vegas, in the southern Havanian municipality of Boyeros. No one on the ground was hurt.

The director of Calixto Garcia University Hospital told the Cuban television the three survivors are stable but with uncertain prognosis. (Prensa Latina)