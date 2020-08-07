Cuban Arlenis Sierra remains within first positions in world ranking

Havana, Aug 6.- Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, from the Astana Women’s Team, remains among the first cyclists on the universal ladder and on the World Tour of the route modality, despite missing a season restart suspended by Covid-19.

Sierra is seventh in the world ranking, where she closes the group of riders who exceed a thousand points, only surpassed by four Dutch, one Italian and one Australian, including two Olympic champions and four world monarchs.

In addition, the 27-year-old chamomile only dropped two seats on the World Tour and is now fourth, with 320 units, the same amount as the third, the Spanish Margarita García, according to the location table of the International Cycling Union.

Astana is the seventh team in the world women’s list, after going down three places, meanwhile, it is fifth on the World Tour.

Sierra was runner-up on February 1 last at the Cadel Evans Ocean Road Race in Australia, where she earned 320 points.

Last week the Astana competed on the Strade Bianche in Italy and, on the other hand, a Jit office, a publication of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, announced Sierra's return to Europe during August.