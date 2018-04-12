Cuban Ambassador Talks With Businessmen While Visiting Florida

Washington, Apr 12 .-Cuban ambassador to the United States, José Ramón Cabañas, met with businessmen from several companies during a working visit to Florida on April 9 and 10, the island’s diplomatic delegation announced.

According to a note from the Cuban embassy, the businessmen the diplomat spoke to belong to companies that have contracts with the Caribbean country, especially in the transport sector.

Last year, this type of companies took more than one million passengers from North American territory to Cuba, the text recalled.

In addition to the meeting with businessmen, Cabañas spoke with Cuban-Americans who are interested in the future of bilateral relations and answered questions about the Cuban election process.

He also referred to the consular service that the embassy keeps offering despite not having enough staff.

The ambassador reiterated the importance of this dialogue when more and more sectors are concerned about the decline in the relationship between the two countries, the note said. (Prensa Latina)