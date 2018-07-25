Cuba, Vietnam Set Up Company for Industrial Park in the Island

Havana, Jul 25 .- Cuba and Vietnam set up today the ViMariel S.A. company to develop an industrial park in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), located about 45 kilometers west of this capital.

From an administrative concession granted by the Cuban government, Vietnamese corporation Viglacera received authorization early this year to carry out the mentioned work.

Through its subsidiary ViMariel S.A., the Viglacera company foresees to open businesses in the park linked to constructions, as of own entities and associated companies.

In principle, it will bring glass block factories, sanitary furniture and flat glass, ZEDM general director, Ana Teresa Igarza, told Prensa Latina.

At the moment, conversations take place with several companies from different countries to build construction material factories at ZEDM, considered the main place to encourage foreign direct investment here, she said.

According to the country’s portfolio of foreign investment opportunities 2017-2018, two new lines for the processing of black marble, chaplaincy and jaimanita stones could be established at ZEDM in order to obtain slabs for floors and wall veneers, as well as pieces of greater dimensions.

The document proposes the establishment of a light plaster panel plant for the national market and exports, among other initiatives. (Prensa Latina)