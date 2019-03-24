Cuba , Turkey Assess Projects in the Tourism Sector

Havana, March 24 .-Cuba and Turkey assessed in Havana development projects in the tourism sector, one of the most dynamic in Cuba.

Janet Ayala, Director of Communications at the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, announced on Facebook Friday the meeting held with officials of Turkish Airlines.

Important commercial and promotional development projects were assessed. Ayala pointed out there is a wide potential for the growth of this market.

#Turquia apuesta por #CubaDestinoSeguro, he wrote in his publication sharing an image of the meeting.

Late January a Cuban delegation participated in the 23rd edition of the International Fair of Tourism and Travel of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea (Emitt), held in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

At this meeting, Cuba brought its tourism proposals to the Association of Travel Agencies of Turkey, which represents more than 10,000 companies.

Madelen Gonzalez-Pardo, advisor of Mintur, informed Prensa Latina about negotiations with Turkish Airlines to carry out activities to boost Cuban tourism in all its flights, through documentaries, reports in magazines for travelers and other campaigns at airports.

Gonzalez-Pardo stressed the importance of the company establishing direct flights to Havana two years ago, in the increase in tourits number from that region who during this time chose Cuba for their vacations. (Prensa Latina)