Cuba tests 39,828 people for Covid-19

Redacción Digital , ,
Havana, Apr 27.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported that so far, 39,828 people have been tested for the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

 

In his daily press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Cuba, Dr. Francisco Duran said that 3,461 people are hospitalized for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, while 5,000 people are quarantined at home.

Dr. Duran noted that 32 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday and 64 patients were discharged from hospital in Cuba, where three people died yesterday.

He underlined that 800 patients are clinically stable, while six are in critical health and six are seriously ill. (Prensa Latina)

