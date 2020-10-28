Cuba stands out in gastronomic book awards

Havana, Oct 28.- Cuban publishing house ArteChef won four Best in the World awards during the 25th edition of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2020, considered to be the Oscars of culinary scene, this was officially reported.

Eddy Fernandez, president of the Cuban Federation of Culinary Associations (FACRC), said ArteChef is part of his training system.

This award is an important recognition given each year to the best printed, digital or television gastronomic books.

The FACRC president also reported that in this contest, ArteChef reached first place in the world ranking of publishing houses of its kind, dedicated to the edition of cookbooks, among 150 publishers submitted.

ArteChef has published 45 titles and 150,000 copies for people and institutions that make up cuisine in its communication strategies.

Cuba has participated in the contest since 2014, when the book ‘El Aljibe, un Estilo natural,’ written by Alicia Garcia and Sergio Garcia, won the first Winner (Best in Cuba).

Since its founding in 1995, the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards have received thousands of gastronomic books in all languages. (Prensa Latina)