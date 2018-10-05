Cuba Signs Four Memoranda of Understanding with Google

Havana, Oct 5.- Cuba has signed four memoranda of understanding with the U.S. company Google to use its platform with national content, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel informed in this capital.

At the closing ceremony on Wednesday of the first conference of the Cuban IT Union, the Cuban President pointed out the signing took place in late September in New York, during his trip to that city to participate in the high-level segment of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

The Cuban institutions signing the memoranda were the University of Computer Science, Infomed (Cuba’s health network), the Ministry of Culture and the Havana City Historian’s Office.

Diaz-Canel met in New York with executives from several U.S. ICT companies interested in the potential of the Cuban market.

The Head of State was invited by Eric Schmidt, Vice President of Alphabet, which has Google as its main subsidiary.