Cuba shows health tourism and leading products at China’s fair

Beijing, Sep 15.- Cuba promoted its health tourism offers along with emblematic products such as rum and coffee during the China International Tourism Industry Expo, in Guangdong (south), diplomatic sources reported.

The opportunities and uniqueness on the care for foreign patients who wish to receive treatment at facilities of the Caribbean nation were explained at the stand of the Cuban Medical Services Trading Company.

In addition, Cimex corporation presented Varadero and Caney rums, Caracolillo coffee and different famous cigar brands, which can be purchased in the Chinese market, the Cuban Consulate in Guangzhou said.

The exhibition includes music, illustrations and the possibility of taking pictures with images of classic cars running in Cuba.

The event concluded on Sunday and more than 40 States, among them Thailand, Japan, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine, Samoa, Fiji, Morocco, Ireland and Mexico, attended in person and virtually. (Prensa Latina)