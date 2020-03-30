Cuba sends doctors to Andorra to fight Covid-19

Havana, Mar 30.- A Cuban brigade of doctors and health personnel will arrive in the Principality of Andorra, the second European state to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Cuban News Agency (ACN), the medical brigade is made up of 12 doctors, 26 nurses and a logistician.

The team joins 13 other medical brigades that have been previously sent to Lombardy, Italy, as well as other nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, to stop the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading in the region.

Cuba guarantees immediate healthcare to all its citizens at no cost, and also provides solidarity health assistance to those who need it, while other governments are facing the dilemma of preserving people’s health or the economy, Dr. Luis Enrique Pérez Ulloa, chief of the medical brigade, said.

We will convey the accurate recommendations and timely encouragement expressed by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, Pérez Ulloa said on Saturday.

For his part, Jorge Delgado Bustillo, director of the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation, stressed that Andorra asked for medical aid from Cuba in recognition of the prestigious and respectful Cuban public health system

Andorra has borders with Spain and France, two of the European nations most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the same day, a Cuban medical brigade with 34 doctors and nurses arrived in Saint Kitts and Nevis to fight Covid-19.

This brigade is made up of doctors and nurses, mostly members of Henry Reeve International Brigade of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics created by Fidel Castro.