Cuba Reiterates at UN Support for Palestinian People

United Nations, Feb 11 .-The ambassador from Cuba before the UN, Anayansi Rodríguez, was reelected vice-president of the Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, position from which Cuba ratified today its commitment of defending that cause.

The Cuban diplomat thanked her appointment and reiterated Havana’s solidarity with Palestine, whose territory remains occupied by Israel.

Rodríguez urged all the members of the Committee to renovate and intensify their efforts amidst the current hard times.

She also conveyed Cuba’s rejection of Washington’s unilateral declaration to name Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordering the transfer of the US Embassy to that city.

Those actions violate in a serious and flagrant way the UN Charter, the international laws and other pertinent resolutions, the Cuban Ambassador stressed.

Cuba will continue to support a solid, fair and durable solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, on the base of a solution through a two States and allowing Palestine the right to free determination.

The Palestinian people is entitled to have an independent and sovereign State, with its capital in Eastern Jerusalem and the previous frontiers to 1967, she emphasized.

Cuba was reelected to the vice-presidency of the Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People by unanimous acclamation of all the body’s members.(Prensa Latina)