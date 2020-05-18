Cuba ratifies medical solidarity against Covid-19

Havana, May 18.- The humanitarian nature of Cuba’s international medical assistance shines brightly than ever, beyond those who in vain try to discredit it, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed.

The hight-ranking official highlighted in Twitter the work of Cuban health personnel who support the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 23 nations.

‘Solidarity and cooperation are principles defended by #Cuba. In times of #COVID19 they are extremely necessary,’ he underlined.

Health authorities, social organizations and treated patients recognize the solidarity vocation of the 25 medical teams that face the new coronavirus in nations like Italy, Andorra, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Qatar.

Recently, an online campaign launched by the Belgian association Cubanismo.be requests the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban personnel on the front line.

‘The island shows the world at these times of coronavirus what real solidarity is, by sending health professionals to the whole world. Even the richest region of Italy, Lombardy, has been able to count on their practical support,’ the petition acknowledges.

This help points out something crucial: it is not a question of giving away what you have left, but of sharing what you have. To those who need it. Because despite our differences, we are all human, the document adds.

Specialists from the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, created in 2005, stand out among the members of the brigades.

Since its foundation, the group has provided assistance to victims of earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and epidemics in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe. (Prensa Latina)